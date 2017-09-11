A former defensive back for the Saskatchewan Roughriders is in trouble again, after allegedly committed two separate assaults in one day.

Justin Cox, 24, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

The charges are in connection with two separate incidents on Aug. 30, 2017 in Regina.

According to Regina Police, they were called at about 6:15 p.m. CST about an alleged domestic assault.

A man said he was driving on 10th Avenue when he saw a man, allegedly Cox, and woman in a physical fight.

Justin Cox was the Roughriders' "most outstanding rookie" in 2016, and started in all 15 games he played for the team. (The Canadian Press)

The 23-year-old woman jumped into the witness's vehicle. The man tried to do the same but was unsuccessful.

The witness drove the woman to hospital for treatment of her injuries and called police. Police say the man and woman knew each other.

Less than an hour later, at about 7 p.m., a woman working in a business in the 1600 block of Albert Street called police.

She said a man entered her work about a half hour earlier, asking to use a phone and claiming he'd been robbed. The woman offered to contact police but the man reportedly declined.

He accepted some water and left, but came back to get a hat he'd left behind. The employee alleged the man pointed a gun at her, grabbed his hat and left.

Based on the suspect description, police said they confirmed it was the same man involved in both incidents.

Officers arrested Cox at about 8:24 p.m. in front of a home in the 900 block of Stanley Street. He was charged and held for court the following morning.



Cox appeared in court on Aug. 31 for the first charge and Sept. 1 for the second.

Past charges

It isn't Cox's first run-in with the law.

Cox was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders on April 19 after Regina police charged him following an allegation of intimate partner violence. On May 29, he was found not guilty of assault causing bodily harm.



After the Riders released Cox, the league stepped in and barred any other team from signing the defensive player.



Once he was found not guilty, CFL commissioner Jeffrey Orridge reaffirmed the position he had taken on Cox a month earlier.



Before joining the Riders, Cox was released by the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 after being arrested and charged with domestic violence twice in less than a year.

Cox is set to appear in Regina provincial court again on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. CST