Richelle Dubois is calling for an inquiry into the death of her son, which she believes is suspicious, not accidental.

Haven Dubois, 14, was pulled from a creek in east Regina on the afternoon of May 20, 2015.

Richelle's concerns lie with the coroner's report, which ruled out foul play.

"I'm fighting for justice for my son. I'm fighting for a system that's supposed to be working for me — not against me," Dubois said Wednesday, demanding a "factual" report.

"Please help put my faith back in this system that so wronged me and my family."

Richelle does not believe her son, Haven, died in an accident and has been seeking answers since his 2015 death. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

The investigation involved the major crimes unit at one point.

"We have absolutely investigated every avenue that was brought to us," said Regina police Chief Evan Bray. "Any suggestion, any tip, any suspicion — we've looked at all of those."

Bray said he is confident in the police investigation but he still hopes to help the family. He said he has had extensive correspondence with Richelle, dating back months.

"Sometimes the investigation doesn't answer every question," Bray said.

"I'm recognizing the importance of continuing to help work with the family, and see where we can get to on this," Bray said. "But I won't make any promises that we're going to get to a place where we're ... bringing satisfaction."

Bray said police are also open to the possibility of an outside body reviewing the investigation, if it comes to that.