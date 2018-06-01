Driver arrested after car damaged barriers, drove through ditch to illegally cross border from U.S. into Sask.

RCMP say a person is under arrest after a vehicle damaged barriers and drove through a ditch while illegally crossing the Saskatchewan-U.S. border Thursday night.

At around 8:20 p.m. CST, the Canada Border Services Agency alerted police that a vehicle had illegally entered Canada at the Morgan border crossing near Val Marie, Sask., about 260 kilometres southwest of Regina.

The vehicle — described by RCMP as an Infiniti sports car with Florida plates — had damaged some barriers and drove through the ditch to avoid stopping at the crossing, police said in a media release.

Shaunavon RCMP tried to stop the car on Highway 13, where the vehicle continued "at extremely high speeds," RCMP said. They also tried unsuccessfully to stop it on Highway 37. There was no chase.

Later that night, just after 1:00 a.m., RCMP from Redcliff, Alta., saw the car driving through Medicine Hat, about 50 kilometres across the Saskatchewan-Alberta border. Alberta RCMP said Friday morning they had arrested the suspect in Strathmore, Alta., just over 220 kilometres northwest of Medicine Hat.

No charges have yet been laid, RCMP said. An investigation is ongoing with assistance from CBSA, the Integrated Border Enforcement Team and U.S. law enforcement agencies.