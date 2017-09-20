A teacher from southeastern Saskatchewan has pleaded guilty to a number of sex-related charges involving three teenage girls.

Troy Ruzicka recently appeared in Estevan court where he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching.

He also admitted to accessing child pornography, as well as to using telecommunications to contact someone under 18 for the purpose of facilitating an offence.

Ruzicka was charged in March after an investigation that began when police were contacted by the South East Cornerstone Public School Division.

A publication ban is on the names and ages of the victims, as well as on specifics of the case.

Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 20.