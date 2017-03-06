A 42-year-old teacher in Estevan, Sask., has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, accessing child pornography and child luring.

Troy Ruzicka was arrested by Estevan police on Friday, charged with 12 sexual offences, all of which relate to three teenage girls.

In February, officials at the South East Cornerstone Public School Division called police after there were allegations of inappropriate conduct by a teacher at the Estevan Comprehensive School.

Ruzicka is still in police custody and will make his first court appearance on Monday.

Here are a list of charges Ruzicka is facing:

Child luring (five counts).

Sexual exploitation (three counts).

Aggravated sexual assault (one count).

Sexual assault (one count).

Transmission of child pornography (one count).

Accessing child pornography (one count).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Estevan Police Service.