People in Estevan, Sask., called it the "Boxing Day snowpocalypse" — 17 centimetres of snow that clogged streets for days.

It was one of the storms that made it the snowiest December in the southeastern Saskatchewan city in 100 years.

The airport in Estevan recorded 52 centimetres of snow last month, according to Environment Canada meteorologist John Cragg.

The previous top three records over the past century didn't even come close:

2002: 42 cm

42 cm 1975: 38.4 cm

38.4 cm 1950: 38 cm

Snow plows, snow removal crews, tow trucks and emergency vehicles were busy in the days that followed the Dec. 26 storm, according to the Estevan Fire Department.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, light snow was in the forecast for Estevan.