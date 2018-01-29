A 27-year-old Estevan, Sask., man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle on Friday.

The man had been walking just north of the city when he was struck near the intersection of Kensington Avenue and Twip Road 25 around 6:30 p.m. CST.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured and remained on scene until emergency crews arrived.

The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Traffic was rerouted until the road reopened Saturday morning.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.