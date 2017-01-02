RCMP are still searching for a missing trapper from the Lac La Ronge Indian Band (LLRIB) who has not been seen since Oct. 19.

Eric Ratt, 58, was last seen when he left his brother's cabin on Zimmer Lake in northern Saskatchewan. He was reported missing to police on Dec. 3.

RCMP said an earlier aerial search led to the discovery of Ratt's canoe, located on the shore of Highrock River. Some of his items were in the canoe. Further searches in the area did not locate any other signs of Ratt.

The search, led by the LLRIB and the RCMP, continued despite extremely cold weather conditions and irregular terrain.

Four dogs and eight handlers from the Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association from Edmonton volunteered and joined the search Friday.

Ratt is an experienced bushman who is very familiar with the area, and it is not unusual for Ratt to be gone for extended periods of time.

Zimmer Lake is approximately 7 kilometres from Key Lake Mine, and 437 kilometres from La Ronge, Sask.

Lac La Ronge RCMP ask anyone in the area who has any information regarding Ratt's whereabouts to contact them at 306-425-6730.