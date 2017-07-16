Environment Canada says weather conditions in central Saskatchewan could lead to the development of dangerous storms.

Meteorologists are tracking some severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts and hail as large as ping-pong balls, according to a weather bulletin issued around 1:30 p.m. CST.

Heavy rain is also expected.

The thunderstorms are located over the St. Walburg and Spruce Lake region and are moving to the northeast at about 30 km/h.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for:

R.M. of Loon Lake including Loon Lake and Makwa, Sask. (066140)

R.M. of Frenchman Butte including St. Walburg, Sask. (066211)

R.M. of Mervin including Turtleford Mervin and Spruce Lake, Sask. (066212)

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for:

Prince Albert - Shellbrook - Spiritwood - Duck Lake, Sask.

Meadow Lake - Big River - Green Lake - Pierceland, Sask.

The Battlefords - Unity - Maidstone - St. Walburg, Sask.

La Ronge - Prince Albert Nat. Park - Narrow Hills Prov. Park, Sask.

Pelican Narrows - Cumberland House - Creighton, Sask.

City of Lloydminster, Sask.

Tornadoes are also a possibility.

Residents in the areas mentioned are urged to monitor forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email or tweet reports using #SKStorm.