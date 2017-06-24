Call it a cruel trick of Mother Nature just days into the official start of summer, but Environment Canada has issued a frost warning for parts of Saskatchewan.

A weather advisory issued Friday evening stated that frost should be expected for Regina, the Qu'Appelle Valley region, as well as around Humboldt, Wynard, Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake.

The weather agency said frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to dip to the freezing mark during growing season, which causes damages to crops.