While snow storms rolled through the province, an emergency medical technician (EMT) and communication specialist with Parkland Ambulance helped to deliver not one — but two — babies early Sunday morning.

"It's not often that our communication specialists deliver a baby, but twice in a one night shift is a rare event," wrote Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs for Parkland Ambulance, in an e-mail.

Communication specialist Lyndsie St. Onge first received a call around from the Nipawin, Sask. area. A baby boy was delivered at 1:16 a.m. on March 4.

"It happened very fast. Baby kind of just came out right away," said St. Onge.

As she reveled in the excitement of just having helped deliver a baby over the phone, another call came in just over three hours later.

Another baby girl was delivered at 4:34 a.m. on March 4 near the community of Tisdale, Sask.

"There's lots of people that will go their whole career without ever delivering a baby. It was really exciting," said St. Onge.

She said that both callers were in a panic because they realized the baby was coming right away, and the ambulance couldn't get to them in time.

"They had the baby right there on the phone, and I had to help them with instructions and how to care for the baby and mom before the ambulance reaches them," said St. Onge.

'As soon as you hear baby crying or screaming, that's a good sign.'

- Lyndsie St. Onge

St. Onge said her priority was to make sure the baby was breathing and mom was okay.

"Both were happy deliveries," she said.

"As soon as you hear baby crying or screaming, that's a good sign."

St. Onge said there can be stressful situations working in her position, but delivering babies has been one of the happiest days on the job.

For the baby boy born in Nipawin, the family made it to the Nipawin Hospital. The baby girl and her family were met by Tisdale Ambulance on the highway and brought the family to the hospital.