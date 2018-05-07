'Be proactive and know a plan': How to prepare for an emergency in Sask.

Are you ready to survive on your own during a disaster? Could you be self sufficient for at least three days?

The basics of an emergency kit: bottled water

non-perishable foods and a manual can opener

a flashlight, radio and batteries

first-aid kit

cash

prescriptions, medications

documents: personal identification, photographs of your family members, contact information

candles and matches

The government recommends people download the SaskAlert app

The provincial government wants the public to consider these questions during the nation-wide emergency preparedness week.

The message is that people should first consider the likelihood of various disasters such as fire, train derailment or severe weather. Then they should make a plan on what to do during each potential situation, particularly if an escape might be required.

"Be proactive and know a plan for your evacuation, whether you're in an apartment or a house or a rural acreage or on the edge of town," said Jan Radwanski, outreach co-ordinator of Red Cross disaster management for southwestern Saskatchewan.

It's important to plan several routes out, Radwanski said, adding people should use common sense on choosing which one to take.

The province says emergency kits should be tailor to an individual family's needs. (Mike Zartler/CBC) Radwanski said it's equally important to have an emergency kit that could be moved in a hurry.

Kits should include potable drinking water and non-perishable food items.

"You can't take everything from your home, but (take) important documents, medication, even eyeglasses," Radwanski said.

He recommended leaving a note for people informing them of your escape route.

The province recommends people keep an emergency kit to help family members, including pets, be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

Download the SaskAlert App

The provincial government is also encouraging people to download the SaskAlert App through the app store or at www.saskalert.ca.

The app that informs people of life-threatening emergencies and provides updates about them in real-time. The situations could range from amber alerts to wildfire to tornados.

On Wednesday, the government will do a province-wide alert test across radio, television, text message and the SaskAlert app and website.

Officials are asking the public to prepare for emergencies by learning about potential risks, making an emergency plan, preparing an emergency kit and downloading the SaskAlert App. (Mike Zartler/CBC) The test is slated for 1:55 p.m. CST.

"Over the last several years, our province has experienced significant emergency situations like floods, wildfires and severe weather events," said Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding in a press release.

"That's why it is so important that everyone be emergency ready by following these four steps: know the risks, make an emergency plan, get an emergency kit and download the SaskAlert app."