A murder trial has begun in the death of a teenager on Halloween night in Regina three years ago.

Jury members are currently being selected for the trial of Elijah Noname at the Court of Queen's Bench in Regina.

The 22-year-old has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Nolen Tanner. The 18-year-old was shot at a home in the 500 block of Montreal St. after a Halloween party in 2013.

Police arrived at the scene after receiving reports of a fight in a backyard that spilled onto the street.

At the time, neighbours reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.

Tanner's death was Regina's ninth homicide of 2013.