Paul Botts was on his way home after trying to celebrate the upcoming new year in Yorkton, Sask., when he got the call telling him that his home in the village of Elfros — containing all of his and his late wife's possessions — was burning down.

But while he said the loss of his home has been devastating, his neighbours have rallied to help him — including finding him a place to live.

"I'm in a thousand pieces right now. You know, I don't know which way to go. The people [of Elfros and the nearby town of Wynyard] are trying to help me right now," Botts said.

"They're trying to make me as comfortable as I can but I miss my wife. It hurts."

Botts said this past New Year's Eve was the first time he had marked the occasion in 50 years. His wife, Darlene, who died a few months prior, was a Jehovah's Witness and didn't celebrate New Year's Eve. He said he didn't really feel up to celebrating, though, and had started on his way home when he got the call about the fire.

Soon after the fire, the people of Wynyard and Elfros, about 115 kilometres northwest of Yorkton, came together to help Botts. He had been staying in a hotel following the blaze, but people in the two communities have found him a new home to live in with his two dogs, which he calls his "babies."

The house was donated by a member of the community, who asked not to be identified, and fixed up for Botts.

Paul Botts said everything he owned was in the home when it burned down. (Submitted by Paul Botts)

'This is what people do here'

"He lost everything. There isn't even a spoon to salvage out of there," said Pat Melsted-Chabot, a longtime friend of Paul and Darlene.

Melsted-Chabot said the house where Botts is now staying was stocked "with everything he needs" within 24 hours, including clothes, furniture and food for his dogs. He was given a gift certificate for $500 from the Co-op in Wadena, just north of Elfros, and other gift certificates for businesses in Wynyard. An A&W franchise even offered him a meal a day for two weeks.

"It's been overwhelming, the support, and I wasn't surprised," Melsted-Chabot said.

"This is Wynyard. This is what people do here."

Botts said he's grateful for the help and hopes he can repay his neighbours.

"Anything I can do for them, I'll do it."

Some memories are irreplaceable

Botts and his wife had been living in the now-destroyed home for about five years. Fifty years worth of possessions, pictures and memories were in the home when it burned, and Botts said what was lost is irreplaceable.

"It ain't nothing but a big pile of ashes now, and it makes you sick."

He did get one prized possession returned to him, though — a blanket his wife had made and given to someone in the community.

"[My wife] did a blanket for a lady and she gave it back to me," Botts said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. For now, Botts said he has to deal with the insurance companies and the loss is still fresh on his mind.

"It's kind of hard to talk about it," he said.

But he's appreciative of the community support.

"It makes you feel really good."