Suspected thieves steal from sleeping elderly Sask. couple's home

Greenwater RCMP have arrested three young people after a break, enter and theft at Marean Lake, Sask.

On March 22, suspects allegedly entered a home where two elderly people were sleeping and stole two pellet guns, a purse and the keys to the couple's Buick Enclave.

Police said the youths drove off in the Enclave and another stolen vehicle. The home owners were not hurt during the incident.

RCMP soon found and arrested the suspects.



Three youths from Yellow Quill First Nation were charged with break, enter and theft to a residence, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief under $5,000.



Police also identified an 11-year-old as being involved but that individual could not be charged due to their age.

All of the suspects are set to appear in Rose Valley provincial court on May 16.

Marean Lake is 47 kilometres southeast of Tisdale.