An 82-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a school bus in Prince Albert, Sask., on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Prince Albert Police Service, the bus was turning near the Victoria Hospital and struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the intersection of 10th Avenue W. and 25th Street W. after 2 p.m. CST.

Parkland Ambulance Paramedics cared for the woman, who was taken to Victoria Hospital for further treatment.

Police said no charges have been laid in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.