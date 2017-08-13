The Turtleford RCMP has safely located a man who went missing from the Paradise Hill, Sask. area on Saturday evening.

Royce Vizina, 76, went missing from the community, which is about 65 kilometres northeast of Lloydminister, Sask., on Aug. 12 at 4 p.m. CST.

He was found by a family member on Sunday about a kilometre south of Paradise Hill, on the edge of a farmer's field.

Vizina is reportedly doing well, but is receiving precautionary medical attention.

RCMP began their search efforts along with community members on Saturday evening.

On Sunday morning, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association and RCMP search and rescue started looking for him as well.



The RCMP would like to thank the public for their help in the search.