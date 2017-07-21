An 80-year-old man and a 78-year-old woman died in a collision that closed Highway 16 southeast of Yorkton, Sask., on Thursday.

RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision east of Rokeby, Sask., at around 1 p.m. CST.

The two people in the eastbound vehicle — the elderly man and woman, both from Langenburg, Sask. — died in the crash.

The driver and lone occupant of the westbound vehicle was airlifted to hospital by STARS ambulance with serious injuries.

The collision is being investigated by RCMP with help from an RCMP collision reconstructionist and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Office.