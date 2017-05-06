No, it wasn't just you: Saskatchewan broke more heat records on Saturday.

The community of Elbow in the southern part of province set a new heat record at 32.2 C, up from the prior high of 24 C set back in 2006.

Elbow was also the hottest spot in the country as "strong southerly winds brought unseasonably hot temperatures into much of Saskatchewan," according to Environment Canada.

Elbow edged out Leader, Sask., which was the hottest place in Canada on Friday, reaching a high of 33.2 C and breaking its previous May 5 record of 31 C, set in 1992.

Elsewhere in the province, Watrous, Rosetown and North Battleford also experienced record temperatures of 31.1 C, 29.8 C and 29.6, respectively.

"Much cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday in the wake of a cold front," Environment Canada predicted.