From jingle dance to tinikling, Regina's Def3's hip hop video a cultural jam

Hip hop artist Def3's latest music video may have been inspired by a trip to South America, but the video itself is an ode to Saskatchewan's diversity.

"Because I grew up there, I've always known it as a multicultural place but I think a lot of times, it gets left out of those types of conversations," said Danny Fernandez, the Regina-based musician who raps under the pseudonym Def3, and who released his latest music video this past week.

"Hopefully this opens up the eyes to the world to see all the different types of cultures we have here in Saskatchewan."

"El Fin Del Mundo" takes its name from the slogan for Ushuaia, Argentina, known as the southernmost part of the world, which Fernandez visited on a trip to South America nine years ago. While the song was inspired by the trip and features Latin rhythms, several dances are featured in the music video, from a First Nation jingle dance to tinikling, a traditional Philippine folk dance.

One special guest on the song was Fernandez's father, Ramon Fernandez, who sings the chorus.

"Wonderful to be able to be part of Danny's dreams," said Ramon. "It was a dream come true actually."

Ramon Fernandez works at a Regina school in which he says a majority of the students have been born outside of Canada, and many study English as an additional language. He said students opened themselves up to the song at a recent screening at the school.

"For them, it's also the message that it is OK to be different, and also to learn how they could embrace their culture."