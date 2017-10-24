Eight small dogs found running loose in Saskatoon earlier this month are getting some much-needed attention, according to the city's SPCA.

"They were matted up with urine and feces and it was a really sad sight to see," said Jasmine Hanson, the organization's education and public relations co-ordinator.

The group was first alerted to the dogs on the morning of Oct. 10, after someone spotted them running in the Sifton Park area of Mount Royal.

Since then, animal protection workers have been trying to find the owner of the dogs, without success.

Meanwhile the dogs, believed to be poodle/Shih Tzu crosses, have been receiving veterinary care.

"When they first came in they were in quite poor condition," Hanson said.

"A few of them required eye surgeries. We had some dental disease on the majority of the dogs."

Hanson said as the dogs are treated, they are being put up for adoption.

People can also donate towards the medical care of the dogs on the shelter's website.