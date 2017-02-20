The Memorial Cup coming to Regina next year will put lots of money into cash registers, officials say.

On the weekend, it was announced that the Queen City would host the Cup, which is the Canadian junior hockey championship, in May 2018.

Kirk Morrison, a spokesman for Tourism Regina, says the event will last a week and could see thousands of visitors coming to the city.

"Based on an independent economic assessment that was done, it's expected that the Memorial Cup will bring in $15 million worth of economic impact to the province," Morrison said.

Much of that will be spending at restaurants, hotels and for transportation, he said. Morrison also said he expected the provincial government will also receive some extra tax revenue.

Both the Memorial Cup and the Tim Hortons Brier curling championship in March, will be held at the Brandt Centre.