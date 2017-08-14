A busy swimming place near Regina has been drained after four children became sick because of the bacteria levels in the water.

The dugout will remain empty until next season. It's located at the Sherwood Forest Golf and Country Club, about 20 kilometres west of Regina, that has close to 300 campsites available.

"It's been devastating," park general manager Barry Wiebe said. "It is certainly a park that everybody comes out to enjoy. Just thinking that for one moment that they don't feel safe, it doesn't sit well with me."

The man-made swimming area isn't regulated like pools are in the city. Wiebe said they were chlorinating the water, but the sick children have been a catalyst to put more safety measures in place.

There were four cases of E. coli in children aged one to seven confirmed across a period of four weeks, and all had a common association with the dugout, a spokesperson for the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region said in an email.

All four children have since recovered from their illness, they added.

Lessons learned

"We're working with the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region," Wiebe said. "We just want to make sure that it's first of all safe, and then we have some infrastructure work."

The dugout finished draining on Saturday. Wiebe said they plan to treat the sand, install a new filtration system, an automatic chlorine system and to collect water samples more often.

Wiebe said more families have been coming out to the park, and there has also been an increase in Regina residents coming out.

One of the biggest lessons learned was volume control, Wiebe said. For more than a month, there were 300-500 people in the water each day.

"It was an anomaly this year with the plus 30 degree temperatures for almost five weeks," he said.

"Policing the beach area a lot better is something that we definitely want to do."

He added they'll also be stricter about pets by the pool.

He said they aren't mandated to regulate the pool, but they'll look to imitate the rules for pool regulation in Regina.