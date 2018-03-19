A new three-year agreement will see the federal government put $41 million into early learning and child care in Saskatchewan, with the goal to add more than 2,500 child care spaces in the province.

Minister of public safety Ralph Goodale was on hand with Saskatchewan education minister Gord Wyant to announce the agreement in Regina on Friday. Goodale said the federal government's end goal was to provide parents with universal child care.

"We're obviously working toward that objective, step by step," said Goodale.

The $41 million will go toward increasing the number of child care spaces, support and training for child care providers, early learning for preschool-aged children who need intensive support, as well as expanding Francophone early learning in Saskatchewan.

"Some of the investment is flowing right now, and it will accelerate over the next two and a half years," said Goodale.

Wyant welcomed the $41 million investment, saying the government would analyze child care needs to provide spaces throughout rural and urban Saskatchewan.

"This will help, but there's still more work to do," said Wyant.