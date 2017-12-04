There won't, in fact, be heartache tonight for classic rock fans, after it was confirmed the Eagles will be landing in Regina to headline the 100th Mastercard Memorial Cup next May.

The band performs May 17 at Mosaic Stadium, and the Regina Pats host organizing committee is expecting the concert to be the highlight for the Centennial Salute Opening Ceremony event.

"The Eagles are one of the greatest bands of our time and having them perform at the opening ceremonies is only fitting to kick-off our national celebration of Canadian junior hockey," said committee chair Shaun Semple in a news release.

The band rose to fame in the 1970s, with its signature song Hotel California; however, it came out with a series of other chart-topping hits such as Best of My Love, One of these Nights, New Kid in Town and Heartache Tonight, selling more than 120 million albums worldwide along the way.

Following the death of founding member and vocalist Glenn Frey in 2016, band mate Don Henley speculated on whether or not the band would continue to perform. However, the Eagles are still touring North America and will make other Canadian stops in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver — and of course, the Queen City — in May of next year.

The Eagles concert will feature Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and Frey's son, Deacon Frey.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.ca, while corporate sponsors and Mastercard cardholders can get presale tickets as of Dec. 6.

The 100th Memorial Cup will be held at the Brandt Centre May 18-27 and will crown this season's champion of the Canadian Hockey League.