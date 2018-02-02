Saskatchewan Roughrider Duron Carter was charged with marijuana possession at the Saskatoon International Airport on Thursday night.

Police confirmed Friday they were contacted by airport officials on Feb. 1, shortly before midnight.

The Canada Border Services Agency called police after allegedly finding marijuana in Carter's bags.

The Roughriders also confirmed the charge.

"We are working to gather more information and continue to monitor the situation," said a statement from the CFL team.

Carter is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charge on March 27.