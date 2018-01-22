Duron Carter will stay with the Saskatchewan Roughriders for another year after signing on to extend his contract.

The 26-year-old would have been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 13.

Carter played all 18 games of his first regular season with the Riders.

Starting as a wide receiver, he registered 73 receptions and totalled a team-leading and career high of 1,043 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Carter also spent time playing defensive back, where he collected nine defensive tackles and one interception, which he returned 43 yards for a touchdown.

He was named the Riders' most outstanding player, a CFL All-Star and West Division All-Star at the end of the season.