Roughriders receiver Duron Carter claims a Blue Bombers fan spat on him at Sunday's game in Regina, where Saskatchewan defeated the Winnipeg team in their third-straight win.

Carter aired his frustrations about Bomber fan behaviour on Twitter Monday morning, describing the team's supporters as the "worst fans in the league."

This is before a trash ass bombers fan spit on me... Worst fans in the league... can't wait to kick y'all ass again! https://t.co/ezU9XHbhqD — @DC_CHILLIN_8

While some fans expressed outrage in support of Carter, others criticized his handling of the claim.

Is this necessary? Maybe act a bit more like a role model! I don't think insults like this are needed! — @Umgeorg5

There were also claims that a Bombers fan tried to "rip off" the head of the Roughriders' mascot Gainer the Gopher.

@3DownNation Not sure if this is "news worthy" but here's a shot of Bombers fans attempting to remove Gainers head. pic.twitter.com/hMeR6vuubJ — @GunMetal_Green

Rod Pedersen, the voice of the Roughriders, also wrote on Twitter about the alleged incidents.

"So Bomber fans spit on our player and tried to rip off Gainer's head in OUR house," he said in the tweet.

"This should be an interesting week."

So Bomber fans spit on our player and tried to rip off Gainer's head in OUR house. This should be an interesting week. — @rodpedersen

The two teams will face off again in Winnipeg on Sept. 9.

Kevin Glenn threw three touchdown passes to lead the Riders to their third-straight win against the Blue Bombers 38-24 on Sunday.

The three-game winning streak has Saskatchewan above .500 at 5-4 and tied for fourth place in the West Division with the B.C. Lions. Saskatchewan trails Winnipeg and Edmonton, both tied for second place, by just four points.