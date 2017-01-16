Duran Redwood, who was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Celeste Yawney, a 33-year-old Regina woman, in 2015, is back in court this week.

According to information from the Court of Queen's Bench, Redwood — who was 26 at the time he was charged — will appear with a legal aid lawyer for what is described as a voir dire, a legal term describing matters that need the examination and attention of a judge.

Several days of court time have been booked for the case.

According to police, an investigation into Yawney's death began May 24, 2015, when officers were called to a home on Ingersoll Crescent in Regina's Rosemont neighbourhood.

Police found the body of a woman inside and the next day announced that second-degree murder charges were laid against Redwood in relation to Yawney's death.

A close friend of Yawney told CBC News that the mother of two started dating Redwood in 2014 and that the relationship had deteriorated over time.

According to court officials, Redwood faced several charges of assault against Yawney in relation to alleged attacks in May and July of 2014. He was held in custody from August of that year to January 2015, when he pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of assault with a weapon.

Several other charges alleging Redwood assaulted Yawney were stayed.