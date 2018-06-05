Skip to Main Content
3 charged with first-degree murder in the Prince Albert death of Duane Brett Ledoux

Ledoux was found in August 2017 in a home in Prince Albert.

Duane Brett Ledoux, 25, was the victim of a homicide in Prince Albert, Sask. (Submitted)

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Duane Brett Ledoux, according to a police news release.

Ledoux was found in a home in the 800 block of 17th Street West in Prince Albert in August of last year.

Boden Umpherville, 35, William Chaboyer, 23, and Marrissa Bird, 29, have all been charged with first-degree murder. 

