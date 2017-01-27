Police have issued a warning to drug users in a followup to a recent seizure of heroin, noting that it had been mixed with fentanyl — a substance which is extremely dangerous.

RCMP and the Regina Police Service said Friday that they tested drugs they found earlier this month.

On Jan. 5 they arrested three men, all aged 19, in a joint operation that led officers to two homes in Regina — one on Dewdney Avenue E. and the other on Alport Crescent.

The three men were charged with drug trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Police said Friday that the heroin seized was analyzed by Health Canada and confirmed to contain fentanyl.

They noted that illicit preparations of the drug can led to lethal overdoses.

"Fentanyl, in quantities of as little as two milligrams (about the size of four grains of salt), is enough to kill an adult," police said in a statement Friday.

"Drug dealers don't care about the well-being of their customers," police added. "The customer never knows what they're getting. There is no quality control."

