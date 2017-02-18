As Saskatchewan's Ministry of Justice looks at what it can do to prevent drones from flying over correctional facilities, Transport Canada is examining what changes it needs to make to better regulate the technology.

The ministry confirmed Friday that a drone dropped a package of contraband at the Regina Correctional Centre a few weeks ago.

In Canada, anyone is able to operate a drone or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, but they are expected to follow a set of rules.

Aaron McCrorie, the director general for civil aviation at Transport Canada, explained that people flying drones recreationally are simply expected to fly the vehicle within eyesight and not fly into clouds. People flying for non-recreational reasons, like business, need a special operation certificate, which outlines conditions for the operator to follow.

"What we've recognized is these laws have not kept up with the pace of technological change and the growth of the industry," said McCrorie.

He said Transport Canada is considering new regulations that may require owners and operators to clearly mark their drone, put in an age restriction for operators, require people to pass a knowledge test, and prevent people from flying.

Drones have been used to drop medicine into communities that have been isolated due to a natural disaster. (Ashley Burke/CBC)

Currently, drones are not allowed to fly in restricted air space, which would include airports. The Ministry of Justice said the Regina Correctional Centre is also restricted.

Raman Paranjape, a professor in the electronic systems engineering program at the University of Regina, said that shows regulations may not actually make a difference in certain cases.

"I think the people that are doing the things like dropping whatever it was into the correctional institution really are outside the law and they're not going to be concerned whether they're breaking Transport Canada's regulations," he said.

Paranjape said it's unfortunate to learn that people were using a drone to drop contraband at the jail, adding that the public needs to be reassured that the technology has good uses.

"Medicines are being dropped into isolated communities because of avalanche, mudslide, whatever it is," Paranjape said.

"Here, the bad guys are just copying these other really good reasons for using drones."

According to Transport Canada, anyone found to be flying a drone in a restricted air space could face fines up to $25,000 or jail time.