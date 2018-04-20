'They're just itching to get out': Golfers happy to finally be taking hacks

A long, rage-inducing winter has nearly subsided, with the unseasonable stretch of April cold on its way out.

Now, Regina golfers are making their way out to the driving range to shake off some rust — something which Bill Paisley said is long overdue.

"Even good weather in September can't make up for lost hitting days in April. So it's a big hit but not much you can do about it," Paisley, co-owner of the Paisley Golf Oasis practice range, said.

Unlike the short, dry winter of 2016-17, the southern part of the province has had snow on the ground well into April, with several inches having fallen over the course of the month.

Last year, golfers were already getting out on the range near the end of March. City courses are generally open by now.

"They're just itching to get out. Like I say, it's pretty late this year. So they're really excited to get out," Paisley said of the eager golfers.

"So we're happy to get open and finally have them hitting some balls."

However, courses will need consistent above-zero temperatures to thaw the ground and melt the snow before they can open.