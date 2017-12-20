A Regina councillor wants the city to accelerate into the future by preparing for the arrival of driverless cars.

Coun. Mike O'Donnell thinks the province needs to keep moving with the times by following autonomous car research around the world.

On Monday, he introduced a motion urging the city administration to follow that research for a year then report back to city council.

"I'd like to see if there's an impact that we're going to be conscious of," said O'Donnell.

"How do we have connected cars so that we don't have traffic congestion, for example."

O'Donnell thinks the city needs to consider how a world with autonomous cars will affect city planning and public transportation.

He also wants to explore the idea of developing a technology sector to test and develop cars suited to winter climates.

O'Donnell thinks a province where snow and ice can conceal the traffic lines used by self-driving cars is the ideal place to find a solution to that problem.

"We have lots of roads, we have a wide open track, so for example our highways are pretty easy to test on and we have those extremes in our cities that we all have to deal with," he said.

Regina city councillor Mike O'Donnell thinks the first driverless vehicles in Saskatchewan will be semi-trailers and delivery vehicles. (Dean Gutheil/CBC)

The first wave

O'Donnell expects the first driverless vehicles to roll into Saskatchewan to be semi-trailers and delivery vehicles. Pizza delivery drivers might also be put out of a job by autonomous vehicles, he said.

He added that many agricultural vehicles are already operating autonomously.

"They had this thing called the internet at one time and we wanted it as well, despite our sparse population," he said.

"And then they came out with this magic thing called a smartphone but we wanted it too.

"I use that same logic to say, what about our city? Do we need to have all this parking in front of homes when people are maybe using autonomous vehicles?"

'Stay up with the times'

If city council votes to move forward with the research suggested by O'Donnell, he said it should consider questions about how wide roads would need to be and what kind of parking would be required.

He said Regina needs to "stay up with the times" if it is to continue to grow and attract new residents.

"We have to have [recreational] facilities, we have to have culture, we also have to stay up with the times. I think this is the future," said O'Donnell.

Mayor open to discussion

Mayor Michael Fougere said on Monday he thinks the future of self-diving cars in Saskatchewan is an important discussion to have.

"We could have these on the road or ready to go by 2019 and one of the reps from General Motors made that very statement to us," said Fougere.

"So we need to understand as a city what does that mean, and how do we adapt."