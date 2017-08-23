The mother of one of three teens killed by a truck driver in a crash in rural Saskatchewan says the only thing she looks forward to now is her dying breath.

Crystal Gaja was among others who read victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing for Normand Lavoie on Tuesday.

Lavoie, 41, and formerly of Winnipeg, pleaded guilty in May to three counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Lavoie's semi rear-ended a car stopped in a construction zone two years ago, killing Justin Gaja, 14, Kristian Skalicky, 15 and Carter Stevenson, 17.

Sentencing has been adjourned until Sept. 11.