A 30-year-old man from Edmonton has died after a crash between two vehicles on Highway 16, between Lloydminster and Maidstone, Sask.

At about 6 p.m. CST on Dec.18, Maidstone RCMP were called to the scene where a sedan and a gravel truck had collided.

Both vehicles had been travelling west.

The driver and lone occupant of the sedan was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was treated by local EMS and released, without having to go to hospital.

A section of Highway 16 was shut down for several hours but was reopened early on Tuesday morning.