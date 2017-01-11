The driver of a cement truck that was involved in a crash with a Regina police car has been charged with running a red light.

Meanwhile, the constable who was at the wheel of the police vehicle on Tuesday is OK after being examined at the hospital.

A police spokesperson described the officer as "sore and stiff, but otherwise unharmed."

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. CST Tuesday on Victoria Avenue at the intersection with Elphinstone Street on the west side of the city.

The truck driver has been charged under the Traffic Safety Act.