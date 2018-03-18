CBC's television series Dragons' Den is launching its 13th season this year and producers are currently touring the country looking for aspiring entrepreneurs.

They will be in Saskatchewan this week holding auditions in Regina and Saskatoon.

"The main thing to remember when people are coming in to audition is this is a very unusual way to be asking for money for your business," said Michelle MacMillan, Dragons' Den producer.

When it comes to pitching an idea MacMillan said to keep it quick, simple and to the point.

"Be passionate because if you're not passionate about your business product how can the dragons be, and how could the producers be?" she said.

Auditions are open to entrepreneurs of all ages and stages of business development.

MacMillan suggested submitting an online application before the audition takes place to give applicants an idea of what questions will be asked during the interview.

Producers will be on the lookout for entrepreneurs in the following Saskatchewan cities:

Regina — March 21 at the DoubleTree Hilton from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saskatoon — March 23 at the Concourse Building in Innovation Place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details about the auditions — including the application form — are available on the website.