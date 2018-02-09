Lighting can affect how people interpret art — especially if a piece can be viewed any time of the day or night.

'What does it mean to always be on? We thought conceptually it was a really good idea to be playing with and inviting other artists to engage with.' - Jennifer Matotek, director and curator of the Dunlop Art Gallery

That's the case with art pieces scattered around Regina every year for the Downtown Pop Up event.

For the event, visual artists create high-impact window installations in downtown spaces.

Some of the locations for last year's exhibits were at the TD Bank at 12th Avenue and Hamilton Street, Rouge Night Club on 11th Avenue and at the SaskEnergy Building.

Jennifer Matotek, director and curator of the Dunlop Art Gallery (which helps to organize the event), said one of things she found interesting about the past projects — and that hadn't really been highlighted until now — is that the downtown pop up displays are visible 24 hours a day.

That idea became the theme for the event's sixth year.

"If you look at one installation during the day, you have one perception of it. But when it's darker at night, you end up having a different experience," Matotek said.

"So, it was understanding and respecting that the same way these installations look different during the day as they do at night, so does the city."

The Dunlop Art Gallery, Regina Downtown Business Improvement District and Creative City Centre are seeking artists to apply for Downtown Pop Up before Feb. 28.

Matotek hopes artists think about how their display will look different during the day versus at night, specifically how they can articulate the kind of transformation that happens when the light shifts.

Matotek said a secondary theme that comes out of the idea of 24/7 is labour, of always being open.

Matotek hopes the proposals also address how the landscape of downtown Regina has grown or changed over the last few years — or spark conversations on that topic.

Exhibitions are scheduled to be displayed from June 23 to Sept. 30. Opening reception and walking tour is set for June 22.