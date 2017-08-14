Imagine spending years struggling to take each breath.

That was Charlotte L'Oste-Brown's reality until about three months ago when she received a double lung transplant at a hospital in Edmonton.

"I'm feeling pretty good," said L'Oste-Brown in an interview with CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

She returned to Regina last week.

L'Oste-Brown has been living with pulmonary fibrosis for the last 13 years and had been on a waiting list for a transplant for about two years. When she received the call from the Edmonton hospital saying they had a pair of lungs for her, she said it was hard to process what was happening on the other end of the phone.

"She just said, 'We don't have time for this,'" L'Oste-Brown said.

"She said, 'You call your support person that's coming with you, and we will be getting to Regina shortly with air ambulance, and off to Edmonton within the hour.'"

Within four hours of arriving in Edmonton she was admitted for surgery.

Doctors indicated a 50 per cent chance of survival during a double lung transplant.

"I never thought about the risk of the operations; it was waiting that's the risk for organs," she said.

She added that around 33 per cent of people die while waiting for a transplant.

She said she hopes to make nearly a full recovery in a few months.