Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Dore Lake

Green Lake RCMP have recovered a body from the shoreline of Dore Lake. It has been identified as the body of a missing snowmobiler.

On the night of April 30, RCMP received a report that someone had gone missing on Dore Lake, according to a news release.

A witness reported seeing someone driving a snowmobile on the lake in the afternoon, then losing sight and sound of the person. The witness feared the person had not made it back to shore, as the ice was getting weak around the shoreline.

The witness called other residents to check the rider's home and the person was not there. They then notified RCMP. RCMP found a set of tracks going out onto the ice, but not coming back.

Members of the Big River SERM office flew a drone over the lake and found the body of the missing person near the shoreline, the release said.