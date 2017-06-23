Just over a week since his appointment was announced, a man has resigned from the board for the provincial government's new Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Don Rae, the president and CEO of Yorkton-based Crusader Drilling Corp., came under fire last week from NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer for posts he made on Facebook.

In one instance, Rae shared a post that claimed the Liberals want to co-parent Canadian children and introduce them to "anal sex and made up genders."

Don Rae said last week he regretted sharing this post on his Facebook page. (Facebook)

On Thursday evening, the Saskatchewan government confirmed Rae had resigned from both the SHA board and the regional Sunrise Regional Health Authority board.

"As of this afternoon, I accepted Mr. Rae's resignation from the provincial health authority board, following social media posts made to his personal accounts," said Health Minister Jim Reiter in an emailed statement.

"He has expressed his regret and his hope that this will not detract from the work that lies ahead for the new authority."

No delay to board's launch

Reiter added that Rae's absence from the 10-person board will not delay the launch of the board, which will take over from the province's current 12 health boards and oversee the delivery of health care for all of Saskatchewan.

"This will not delay the implementation of the new board, as we remain on target for having the new provincial health authority operational this fall," he said.

Rae, a former president of the Yorkton Chamber of Commerce, could not be reached for comment Thursday night.