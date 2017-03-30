Critics are assailing Saskatchewan Education Minister Don Morgan for suggesting the province has too many libraries.

This week, Morgan defended the multimillion-dollar cuts to libraries in the provincial budget by saying that too many small towns in Saskatchewan have more than one facility for book-borrowers.

"In our province we have one library for every 4,000 people. In Manitoba, it's one for every 10,000. In Alberta, it's one for every 15,000," Morgan said Wednesday.

Provincial funding for Saskatoon and Regina's libraries were completely axed in last week's budget: a $1.3-million reduction.

'The future of libraries is leaning more towards electronic media. I'm not saying you shouldn't have bricks and mortar, but there certainly is a shift.' - Don Morgan, Saskatchewan education minister

Regional libraries had their funding cut by $3.5 million. Library officials said it represented a 58 per cent cut to the regional library system, adding that many services, including inter-branch lending, e-books, and literacy programs, are now on the chopping block.

"Our libraries were completely blindsided by these cuts," NDP MLA Carla Beck said in question period earlier this week.

Saskatchewan Education Minister Don Morgan and NDP MLA Carla Beck squared off in the legislature over library cuts. (CBC)

Beck asked Morgan how he could claim to support literacy while introducing "massive cuts" in this year's provincial budget.

"Libraries mean so much more to our communities than books alone. Our libraries are community hubs," she said.

Morgan promptly responded to those accusations, saying that too many rural Saskatchewan communities with small populations still have two libraries — one at the community centre and one at the school.

He said the cuts reflect the new reality for libraries in the 21st century, where fewer people are taking out physical books and more people are accessing services online.

"The future of libraries is leaning more towards electronic media. I'm not saying you shouldn't have bricks and mortar, but there certainly is a shift," Morgan said.

The provincial budget saw millions in cuts across the board as the government grapples with a deficit and low commodity prices.