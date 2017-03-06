Independent MLA Don McMorris is returning to the Saskatchewan Party benches.

Premier Brad Wall told reporters Monday the party caucus has discussed the Indian Head-Milestone MLA's status and would make an announcement later in the day.

A few minutes later, an official from the premier's office confirmed McMorris will indeed rejoin the Sask. Party benches.

McMorris resigned from the caucus last year following a drinking-and-driving incident.

He's been sitting as an independent MLA since then.

The official from the premier's office said McMorris wrote a letter to the chair asking for government MLAs to consider his request to rejoin caucus. Caucus voted on it Monday morning.

Speaking shortly after the announcement, NDP interim leader Trent Wotherspoon said he disagreed with the decision.

"We have kids in communities all across Saskatchewan who we believe this sends the wrong message to," he said.

Monday is the first day of the spring sitting of legislature.