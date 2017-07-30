A 53-year-old man from the Tisdale area is facing several charges including attempted murder after allegedly attacking his wife in their home.



On July 29th at around 9 a.m., Tisdale RCMP were called to check on an injured woman who was reportedly the victim of domestic violence.

When officers go to the scene, they spoke to the 70-year-old woman who said her husband became upset and attacked her in their residence.

The female was treated at the hospital for her injuries and later released.

Her husband later turned himself in at the Tisdale RCMP Detachment and was arrested without incident.



Police investigated the incident and consulted with Crown Prosecution.

The man has been charged with:

Attempted murder

Aggravated assault

Choking to overcome resistance

Uttering threats.

The man is set to appear in Tisdale Provincial Court on Aug. 1st at 9:30 a.m.

His identity has not been released by police.