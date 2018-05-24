Saskatchewan's 1st domestic violence report says every death should be officially reviewed

Every domestic homicide case in Saskatchewan should be reviewed, according to a final report that recommends how future deaths could be prevented.

On Thursday, the long-awaited Saskatchewan Domestic Violence Death Review Report was released. It's the first review of its kind for Saskatchewan, which has the highest rate of domestic violence of all the provinces.

A 13-person panel comprised of people from of social services, police, justice, and victim service were tasked with reviewing six cases of domestic homicide between 2004 and 2014.

Many deaths preventable

The panel examined the risk factors present in each of the cases, with escalation of violence being the main commonality.

"Identification of the risk factors combined with the basic information provided to the Panel shows that many domestic violence deaths can be predicted and could be prevented."

The report contains a series of recommendations in areas such as education and awareness and intervention.

"The panel feels strongly that an integrated comprehensive process must be implemented across government and community to reduce incidents of domestic violence and abuse, prevent future domestic violence deaths, and interrupt the impact of intergenerational violence," it says.

"While some of these recommendations may be viewed as cost generating they should be seen as an investment in the future."

Jo-anne Duel of the organization PATHS was on the panel tasked with reviewing six domestic violence deaths in Saskatchewan. She says it will be up to the provincial government to accept the group's recommendations. (CBC News)

Families not interviewed

Jo-Anne Dusel, executive director of the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS), was among the panelists.

She said the panel did not interview family members of domestic homicide victims, which was a decision made not by the group itself, but a separate advisory committee.

"The reason was to prevent retraumatizing the families by having them retell the stories again," she said.

More education, programming, new call number

In terms of the panel's recommendations, Dusel said it strongly believes in public education around domestic violence that spans from "cradle to grave" including being taught within the school system.

"We need people to know from a very young age what healthy relationships look like, what they're not like and how to seek help if you're in an unhealthy relationship."

Included in the 19 recommendations are:

Develop a "comprehensive" education program whereby information could be provided to K-12 students and anyone applying for marriage licenses. The report states: "The program should define what is meant by domestic violence and ensure understanding that it is not only physical or chargeable acts, but often involves other forms."

Create first responder teams "with expertise in domestic violence."

Implement domestic violence programming for families, victims and perpetrators of domestic violence.

Develop a provincial call centre line for information and support for victims of domestic violence.

Develop new protocols for front line workers in hospitals dealing with incidents of domestic violence to encourage better information sharing.

The report also included observations about the death review process.

Reviews should continue

"Every domestic violence death case should be reviewed using this process," the report reads, explaining such a review should be legislated.

"This would enable a unit in the Ministry of Justice to be assigned the mandate through legislation or other means to receive the required information in all domestic violence death cases to enable a timely review of the case,' it states.

It also says consideration should be given to expanding the review to include suicide deaths related to domestic violence.