A dog is recovering in hospital after it was discovered shot in a field near Wishart, Sask. nearly a week after it disappeared.

Ciera Wolitski said the family dog, Bear, had been living with her mother on a farm south of Wishart. Bear was last seen on Jan. 27. Bear was discovered nearly a week later by Wolitski's mother and a neighbour in a nearby field with a gunshot wound but still alive.

Wolitski's mother had three other dogs which were home that day. Wolitski said the dogs would always make their way back if they had gone wandering.

Two days after Bear was last seen, Wolitski began posting notices on Facebook.

The discovery

The dog had an abscess which had to be drained, a fractured shoulder, a small crack to the spine, bruising around the belly, nectrotized flesh around the wound and the bullet was left in his body but he is expected to recover. (Ciera Wolitski/Facebook )

On the sixth day of Bear's disappearance, Wolitski's mother received a call at work from someone who lived in the area who had spotted a dog resembling Bear in a nearby field.

"We didn't know what kind of condition he was in, if he was alive, how injured he was or what the situation was," Wolitski recalled.

She said her mother asked a neighbour to join her to look because she would not have been able to lift the dog alone if she had to.

Bear was discovered lying in a field with some blood on his fur. The dog was able to lift its head but could not stand. Bear was taken to a veterinarian that night and x-rayed.

Bear's injuries

An abscess was identified and drained but there was still too much fluid and damage to identify the wound. The next morning, after a more thorough examination and another x-ray, the gunshot was identified.

"We were shocked and upset and kind of disgusted that, if this wasn't an accident which you never know but I don't think it was, that they would just shoot an animal," Wolitski said. "Especially a dog and leave it there to die."

Bear was later transported to an animal hospital in Saskatoon. The bullet is still inside Bear's body and will not be removed.

"I get that sometimes farm dogs may wander, and people with livestock ... may see it as a threat to the safety of their animals, but this is not the way to handle it," Wolitski later said in an email.

Bear also has a fractured shoulder, which will not require surgery to fix.

The dog is currently recovering in hospital in Saskatoon and expected to be cared for another five days before he can go home. (Ciera Wolitski/Facebook )

The dog also sustained a small crack to the spine and some bruising on the stomach but it's unclear if that occurred during his transportation or by whoever shot him.

Wolitski said she was told that damage should heal in time.

The tissue around and between the gunshot wound has necrotized, so there will be an almost-crater like remnant of the shooting but Wolitski said it's minor compared to what could have happened.