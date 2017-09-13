WARNING: Story contains a Facebook post with a graphic image of injuries to a dog.

A Regina family is speaking out on social media, saying their family dog was attacked twice by the same dog.

And a Humane Society spokesperson says investigating such dog attacks can be a lengthy process.

Mackenzie Taylor made the Facebook post Tuesday night after Callie, a corgi-German shepherd mix, was sent to the veterinarian for a second time after being injured by another dog. She said her stepfather was also injured in the attack and required stitches.

It happened on the corner of Lake Street and Cowan Crescent near the Laval school and daycare, Taylor said.

Callie's owners say she was attacked twice by the same dog. Bill Thorn of the Regina Humane Society says investigating dog attacks can be a lengthy process. (Submitted by Mackenzie Taylor)

She said the attacks occurred on Aug. 25 and Sept. 12 and were reported to the Regina Police Service, but it's up to Animal Protection Services to handle matters like these. That can be a time-consuming process, says the Regina Humane Society.

​"If there is a complaint of an animal, that it is dangerous, it does need to be proven, just like any kind of accusation," said Bill Thorn, a spokesperson for the Regina Humane Society.

​"There's a lot of people that don't understand why we just can't come and get the dog."

Thorn said he couldn't speak directly about the incidents involving Callie, since they are under review.

Reported attacks are handled under a Regina bylaw that addresses dangerous animals in the city.

"In some cases it may seem really obvious what happened but like any investigation for any alleged crime or incident it needs to be investigated fully," Thorn said.

"I can't say you murdered somebody and then you go to jail right away."

Courts can determine if dog is considered dangerous

The case will proceed to the next level if it seems charges are warranted after protection officers have gathered evidence.

"It can be a lengthy process. It can be months, depending on how busy the courts are. Maybe even longer."

The courts determine if a dog can be deemed a dangerous animal under the law.

"It doesn't happen overnight," Thorn said. "It is probably one of those things in the system that maybe isn't quite right yet, but as the law stands today, that is the process."

The lengthy process is difficult for all parties involved, Thorn said. He wants to see laws change to place responsibility on owners, rather than putting the blame on the dog — because all breeds bite.

"We'd like to see the laws be a little more progressive that can help deal with animals that really and truly are an issue — regardless of their breed, size or whatever — and hold owners more accountable."

Thorn said animals are currently considered property under the Animal Protection Act of Saskatchewan.

"We can't go take your car just because you're accused of something. There has to be more to it."

Mackenzie Taylor took to Facebook to warn others after her dog was attacked.

Police would get involved in an animal attack investigation if there is evidence of criminal intent, but as of now that's lacking in Taylor's case, a police spokesperson said.

Thorn said current laws say if an allegedly dangerous dog is brought to the Humane Society, it can be held for three days before it has to be given back to the owner.

In some cases, if an animal has bitten a person, a 10-day quarantine can be ordered before it's released again.

A spokesperson for Laval school said staff are aware of the situation and are working with authorities to ensure students remain safe.