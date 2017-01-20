When it comes to feeding wild deer, it could be cruel to be kind, the Saskatchewan government says.

There have been some brutally low temperatures in recent weeks, with wind chills in the –45 range, and the environment ministry has been getting calls from people concerned about the welfare of deer.

They're also asking about feeding them — but that's a bad idea, officials say.

Deer are biologically suited to severe weather thanks to thick winter coats, fat reserves, a reduced metabolic rate and sedentary behaviour, according to a news release from the ministry.

While it's true some may starve, trying to save them through supplemental feeding may do more harm than good.

Leaving some hay out might seem like a nice idea, but it's not part of a deer's normal winter diet and they cannot digest it.

In fact, even with a stomach full of hay, a deer may end up starving to death.

Similarly, deer cannot digest carbohydrate-rich food and if they eat a lot of grain, it can kill them.

On the other hand, research has shown that deer in relatively good condition can fast for several weeks without suffering any harmful effects, the ministry says.