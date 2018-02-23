The opening date of the new diverging diamond interchange has been pushed up once more and is expected to be open to traffic within weeks, according to the province. Now the government will be offering information sessions to the public.

A diverging diamond interchange, unlike the cloverleaf interchanges found around Regina, essentially allow someone to merge onto a highway by taking a left turn without the worry of oncoming traffic and keep traffic flowing relatively freely at the same time.

"Our government feels it is paramount to provide the public with the best understanding of how this type of interchange works as well as the benefits it provides," said David Marit, minister of highways and infrastructure, in a news release.

The interchange is located at the Pilot Butte overpass. It's the first in Saskatchewan and the second in Canada.

A diverging diamond interchange switches traffic to the opposite side of the road allowing commuters to merge onto another lane before remaining traffic shifts back to the proper side of the road. It's simpler than it sounds, really.

The DDI makes left turns easier. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Diverging diamond road interchange in Calgary is Canada’s first2:14

The sessions will happen beginning at the end of February and the first few days of March:

Tuesday, Feb. 27 – Public information session – Cornwall Centre (Centre Court) from 10:30 a.m. - 1: 30 p.m. CST.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 – Open house – Pilot Butte Recreation Centre from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 1 – Public information session – Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 – Public walk through of diverging diamond interchange from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. (Details on accessing the walk through will be available in the coming days.)

More details can be found online.